Broncos' Bradley Roby: Injures ankle Sunday
Roby suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Roby struggled to contain Kansas City's passing attack prior to exiting the Week 8 contest with an ankle injury, and was replaced by Tramaine Brock. Expect an update on the severity of Roby's injury when the Broncos return to practice.
