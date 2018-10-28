Roby suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Roby struggled to contain Kansas City's passing attack prior to exiting the Week 8 contest with an ankle injury, and was replaced by Tramaine Brock. Expect an update on the severity of Roby's injury when the Broncos return to practice.

