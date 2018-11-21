Roby (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Roby continues to nurse a concussion sustained during a Week 11 win over the Chargers. It remains to be seen whether the veteran cornerback will manage to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Steelers. If Roby is unable to go Week 12, Tramaine Brock will slot into the starting lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories