Roby (head) suffered a concussion during Sunday's 23-22 win over the Chargers, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Roby exited Sunday's win during the fourth quarter due to a concussion, and did not return. The veteran cornerback will now need to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol before he retakes the field, making his availability for Denver's tilt against the Steelers in Week 12 murky at best.

