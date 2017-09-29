Broncos' Bradley Roby: Practices in limited fashion
Roby (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.
This is an upgrade from sitting out Wednesday, and he was able to play in Week 3 with the same injury. Regardless, Roby was limited in his action against the Bills and it's unclear whether he'll be used in the same fashion again.
