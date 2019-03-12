Roby is set to sign a one-year, $10 million contract with Houston, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The Texans and Broncos are swapping cornerbacks, with Kareem Jackson reportedly headed to Denver on a three-year deal. It's a clear upgrade for the Broncos based on 2018 performance, but Roby still has room for growth as a first-round pick (2014) entering his age-27 season. Meanwhile, Jackson will turn 31 this spring, though it's only fair to note that he had one of his best seasons in 2018.

