Roby should see a bigger role at cornerback in Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins with starter Aquib Talib suspended one game.

Roby logged three solo tackles and a pass defended in Sunday's loss to the Raiders. Talib was ejected for fighting early in the first quarter, so Roby ended up seeing 62 defensive snaps (91.0 percent). Look for the 25-year-old to see a similar workload in Week 13.