Broncos' Bradley Roby: Sporting a boot on foot
Roby was seen in the locker room Monday with a boot on his foot, Mike Klis of 9News reports.
Roby's injury was presumably sustained during Sunday's win over the Cowboys. The fact that he was in a boot is not encouraging regarding his Week 3 status, but the team could simply be exercising caution. Lorenzo Doss would figure to be in line for a bigger depth role at cornerback should Roby be forced to miss the contest.
