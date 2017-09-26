Broncos' Bradley Roby: Wearing boot Monday
Roby (foot) was wearing a boot on his left foot Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Roby started off last week in a boot as a precautionary measure, as well, so at this point we'll assume it's more of the same. The 25-year-old played 30 of 65 defensive snaps against the Bills on Sunday and did not appear to suffer a setback.
