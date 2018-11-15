Coach Vance Joseph said that Roby (ankle) is "going to play" against the Chargers on Sunday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

"[Roby's] healthy now," coach Vance Joseph said. The former first-round pick was a full participant in Thursday's practice, and appears to have fully recovered from an ankle injury that's kept him sidelined since Week 8. Roby will retake his role as the Broncos' starting left cornerback Week 11, and attempt to contain Phillip Rivers and the Chargers' passing game.