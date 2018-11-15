Broncos' Bradley Roby: Will start Sunday
Coach Vance Joseph said that Roby (ankle) is "going to play" against the Chargers on Sunday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
"[Roby's] healthy now," coach Vance Joseph said. The former first-round pick was a full participant in Thursday's practice, and appears to have fully recovered from an ankle injury that's kept him sidelined since Week 8. Roby will retake his role as the Broncos' starting left cornerback Week 11, and attempt to contain Phillip Rivers and the Chargers' passing game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...