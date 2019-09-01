Allen was claimed off waivers by the Broncos on Sunday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

With rookie Drew Lock heading to injured reserve with a thumb injury, the Broncos elected to bring in Allen as their backup for the time being. Allen had some solid performances during the preseason, and could be serviceable should starter Joe Flacco go down due to an unforeseen reason.

