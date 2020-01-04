Allen completed 39 of 84 passes for 515 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during the 2019 season. He ran for 39 yards on 10 carries.

Allen went from surprise stud to questionable backup very, very quickly during the middle of the season. After posting an impressive 125.6 rating in a win over the Browns, that rating was cut in half to 61.9 in the following game against the Vikings and then was cut almost in half again to 32.4 in a loss to the Bills. Allen deserves at least some benefit of the doubt as the three games were his first regular-season playing experience, but he's been in the league since 2016. Assuming that Denver improves its offensive weaponry in the offseason, Allen could be a solid, inexpensive backup and potential spot-starter behind Drew Lock for the 2020 season, but it'd be a surprise if -- at the very least -- the Broncos don't give 2019 rookie Brett Rypien a shot at unseating him.