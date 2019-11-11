Coach Vic Fangio confirmed Monday that Allen would remain the Broncos' starting quarterback for the team's Week 11 game against the Vikings, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

While making his NFL debut in place of the injured Joe Flacco (neck) in Week 9, Allen proved to be a capable game manager, completing 12 of 20 attempts for 193 yards and two touchdowns en route to guiding the Broncos to a 24-19 win over the Browns. The serviceable outing was enough for Allen to keep the starting job out of the bye week, but he'll need to continue to perform well in his subsequent appearances to hold off rookie second-round pick Drew Lock (thumb). Lock, who has been on injured reserve all season, is slated to practice Tuesday and could be reinstated to the 53-man roster as soon as this weekend to serve as Allen's backup.