Broncos' Brandon Allen: May be in line for multiple starts
Allen, who was named the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Browns, could be in store for an extended run atop the depth chart with Joe Flacco expected to miss six weeks due to a bulging disc in his neck, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
While the two medical opinions Flacco has received leave him optimistic that he'll avoid surgery, the Broncos are likely leaning toward placing him on season-ending injured reserve, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Flacco's absence presents Allen, a 2016 sixth-round pick, to see his first NFL action, though the 27-year-old won't necessarily be guaranteed any starts beyond this weekend. Drew Lock (thumb) is targeting a return from IR following the Broncos' bye in Week 10, and Denver is presumably incentivized to give the rookie second-round pick a look under center at some point.
