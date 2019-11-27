General manager John Elway said Allen and Drew Lock (thumb) both will get practice reps this week before the Broncos make a decision on their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Allen's putrid outing Week 12 at Buffalo could inspire the Broncos to turn to Lock, who has been designated to return from injured reserve. The rookie wouldn't necessarily be an upgrade, but the Broncos probably want to see him get a few starts at some point before the conclusion of their dismal season. The decision for Week 13 likely will be made Thursday or Friday.