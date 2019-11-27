Broncos' Brandon Allen: Not assured of Week 13 start
General manager John Elway said Allen and Drew Lock (thumb) both will get practice reps this week before the Broncos make a decision on their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Allen's putrid outing Week 12 at Buffalo could inspire the Broncos to turn to Lock, who has been designated to return from injured reserve. The rookie wouldn't necessarily be an upgrade, but the Broncos probably want to see him get a few starts at some point before the conclusion of their dismal season. The decision for Week 13 likely will be made Thursday or Friday.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon Allen: Continues descent•
-
Broncos' Brandon Allen: Takes step back in Sunday's loss•
-
Broncos' Brandon Allen: Keeping starting job•
-
Broncos' Brandon Allen: Victorious in first NFL start•
-
Broncos' Brandon Allen: May be in line for multiple starts•
-
Broncos' Brandon Allen: Taking over under center•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
11/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew previews the 3 Thanksgiving games, identifying the best starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 TE Preview: Which Ram?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 13, including who to stream.
-
Week 13 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 13.