Broncos' Brandon Allen: Not assured Week 13 start
General manager John Elway said Allen and Drew Lock (thumb) both will get practice reps this week before the Broncos make a decision on their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Allen's putrid outing in the Week 12 loss at Buffalo could inspire the Broncos to turn to Lock, who has been designated to return from injured reserve. The rookie wouldn't necessarily be an upgrade, but the Broncos probably want to see him get a few starts at some point before the conclusion of their dismal season. The decision for the Week 13 starter likely will be made Thursday or Friday.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon Allen: Continues descent•
-
Broncos' Brandon Allen: Takes step back in Sunday's loss•
-
Broncos' Brandon Allen: Keeping starting job•
-
Broncos' Brandon Allen: Victorious in first NFL start•
-
Broncos' Brandon Allen: May be in line for multiple starts•
-
Broncos' Brandon Allen: Taking over under center•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Wide receiver hasn't been as easy to fill as we expected this season, but Jamey Eisenberg is...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
11/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew previews the 3 Thanksgiving games, identifying the best starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...