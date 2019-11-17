Broncos' Brandon Allen: Runs out of gas
Allen completed 17 of 39 passes for 240 yards, a touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 27-23 loss in Minnesota.
The Broncos relied heavily on trickery early Sunday and it paid dividends with the Broncos jumping out to an early 17-0 lead thanks, in part, to a couple of big throws by Allen, including a 48-yarder to Courtland Sutton. When archaeologists dust off this game to see what went wrong, however, they'll find back-to-back drives to end the first half in which Allen air-mailed a pass to Sutton to settle for a field goal and then was picked on his second try. The big early lead still gave Allen a shot to pull it out at the end, but Allen was unable to connect on back-to-back-to-back attempts to end the game. The sheen has already worn off a bit for Allen after just two games and, while he is almost guaranteed to start against a very good Buffalo defense Sunday, the clock should start on Drew Lock Watch in December, assuming the rookie is activated off of injured reserve after suffering a preseason thumb injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...