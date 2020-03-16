Play

The Broncos won't tender Allen, making him an unrestricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The team hopes they can still come to an agreement on a deal this offseason, however, other teams can enter the mix for Allen's services. Allen was set for spot-start duties with both Joe Flacco and Drew Lock injured in 2019, but with the latter returning to establish himself as the starter, Allen was relegated again to backup duties. The 27-year-old completed 39 of 84 passes for 515 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during the 2019 season. Allen will likely be in line for backup duties wherever he lands heading into the 2020 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories