Broncos' Brandon Allen: Takes step back in Sunday's loss
Allen completed 17 of 39 passes for 240 yards with a touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 27-23 loss in Minnesota.
The Broncos relied heavily on trickery early Sunday and it paid dividends, with Denver jumping out to an early 17-0 lead courtesy of a couple of big throws by Allen, including a 48-yarder to Courtland Sutton. When archaeologists dust off this game to see what went wrong, however, they'll find back-to-back drives to end the first half in which Allen airmailed a pass to Sutton to settle for a field goal and then was picked on his second try. The big early lead still gave Allen a shot to pull it out at the end, but the young quarterback was unable to connect on back-to-back-to-back attempts to end the game. The shine has already worn off a bit for Allen after just two games, and, while he is almost guaranteed to start against a very good Buffalo defense Sunday, the clock should start on Drew Lock Watch in December, assuming the rookie is activated off of injured reserve after suffering a preseason thumb injury.
