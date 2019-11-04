Allen completed 12 of 20 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Browns.

Making his first NFL start, Allen showed a decent amount of poise and mostly let his skill players do all the hard work, as his two TDs came on impressive individual efforts by Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant. Allen didn't turn the ball over or make any glaring mistakes, however, which was all the Broncos needed to secure the win. He'll get a bye week to prepare before facing a much tougher test on the road against the Vikings in Week 11, although it's not yet clear when Drew Lock (thumb) might be ready to compete for the starting QB job.