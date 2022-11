Johnson was elevated by the Broncos from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of the team's game in Carolina on Sunday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Johnson will suit up for the second straight week with both Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) ruled out for Week 12. In his first NFL game last week, Johnson logged 22 snaps on offense, catching his only target for a two-yard gain.