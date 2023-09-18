Johnson caught two of three targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-33 loss to Washington.

Johnson was the recipient of a Hail Mary attempt from Russell Wilson that bounced off multiple players before landing in his hands for a 50-yard touchdown on the final play of regulation. The 25-year-old had just one reception for 16 yards prior to his improbable score, so fantasy managers should be careful not to overvalue his final line when scouring waiver wires this week. Johnson will continue serving as a backup option for Denver's upcoming tilt against Buffalo.