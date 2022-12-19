Johnson caught three of four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 24-15 win over the Cardinals.

Johnson operated as Denver's No. 2 receiver behind Jerry Jeudy, playing 41 of the Broncos' 69 offensive snaps in the contest. The rookie's 30 scoreless receiving yards were second to only Jeudy, who finished the game with 76 scoreless yards of his own. Johnson's recent bump in playing time is a result of both Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) missing time, but his increase in usage has not resulted in much fantasy production. The 24-year old wideout will almost certainly see a substantial dip in playing time if Sutton or Hinton are active going forward. Johnson should remain far off the fantasy radar when the Broncos visit the Rams in Week 16.