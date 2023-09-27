Johnson caught two of his three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 70-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Johnson played 60 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps Sunday, operating as Denver's No. 3 wideout. Meanwhile, rookie Marvin Mims continued to play behind Johnson, logging just a 24 percent snap share. Unfortunately, the veteran was unable to produce much for fantasy purposes despite being in a pass-heavy game script for most of the contest. Going forward, its reasonable to think that Johnson could fall behind Mims on the depth chart if the first-year receiver continues to make big plays on an offense that desperately needs a spark. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old will look to keep a hold of his spot on the depth chart in a favorable matchup in Week 3, as the Broncos visit the Bears and their struggling defense.