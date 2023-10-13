Johnson failed to secure either of his two targets in Thursday's 19-8 loss to the Chiefs.

Johnson played just 16 of the Broncos 52 offensive snaps Thursday, playing behind both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. The second-year wideout did see the field slightly more than fellow receivers Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Marvin Mims, though Humphrey nor Mims earned any targets in the contest. On a day when the Broncos trailed the Chiefs from start to finish, quarterback Russell Wilson struggled to move the ball through the air. Johnson's limited usage and the offense's overall struggles prevented him and many other Broncos skill position players from producing much for fantasy purposes. Johnson will look to become more involved in a Week 7 matchup with the Packers, but he remains extremely difficult to trust for consistent production going forward.