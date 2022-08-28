Johnson suffered a high ankle sprain in Saturday's preseason finale against the Vikings, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The injury to Johnson's ankle came on the first play of the game as the the wideout was blocking on a run play and was rolled up on. Johnson's clarification that this is in fact a high ankle sprain certainly makes the outlook a bit more grim for the rookie who has had an impressive camp. An increased recovery timetable could lead to the 24-year-old missing the final roster cut ahead of the 2022 campaign.