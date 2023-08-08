Johnson suffered a leg injury during practice Tuesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Johnson joined the Broncos in 2022 after going undrafted out of UCF. After initially starting on the team's practice squad, he earned a spot on the 53-man roster, appearing in seven contests and making six catches on 14 targets for 42 yards and a touchdown. He was having a terrific camp according to Renck, and was in the mix for a spot on the 53-man roster. The injury is not expected to be serious and he'll now focus on recovering and returning to the practice field.