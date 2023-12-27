Brandon Johnson caught three of five targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Patriots.

Johnson saw increased playing time Sunday with Courtland Sutton (concussion) exiting the contest early in first half. The wideout played 68 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps, the second-most of any receiver behind Jerry Jeudy. In 11 appearances this season, Johnson has now recorded 11 catches for 169 yards and four touchdowns. The 25-year-old could see similar usage in a Week 17 matchup with the Chargers if Sutton remains sidelined, but he would be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.