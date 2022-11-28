Johnson caught two of four targets for 10 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Panthers.

Johnson's one-yard touchdown was the first of his career and the only trip to the end zone for the Broncos in yet another disappointing outing. The rookie was elevated from Denver's practice squad for the second straight week with both Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) sidelined for the contest. Johnson operated as the No. 3 receiver, playing 70 percent of the the Broncos' offensive snaps behind Courtland Sutton (93) and Kendall Hinton (92). Though he may have additional opportunities for playing time if Jeudy and Hamler remain out, the 24-year-old would be extremely difficult to trust to sustain fantasy relevance in the Denver's weak offensive attack. The Broncos visit the Ravens in Week 13.