Johnson played in 13 games during the 2023 campaign, finishing with 19 receptions on 30 targets for 284 yards and four touchdowns.

Johnson played in a depth role in the Broncos' wide receiver corps, limiting his opportunities throughout the season. Despite this fact, the wideout's four touchdowns were good for the second-highest total among all pass catchers in Denver. Johnson is under contract through the 2024 season before becoming a restricted free agent in 2025. Heading into next season, Johnson may find it difficult to find the field consistently again if fellow receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims remain on the roster.