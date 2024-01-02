Johnson secured four of six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Chargers.
Johnson's four catches and six targets Sunday were his most in a game this season in both categories. In addition, the veteran played 84 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps, the most of any Denver wideout in the contest. With the Broncos eliminated from playoff contention, it's possible Johnson could maintain an elevated workload heading into Week 18 matchup against the Raiders, especially if Courtland Sutton (concussion) and Marvin Mims (hamstring) remain sidelined.
