Johnson (hamstring) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Kansas City.

According to head coach Sean Payton, Johnson will be a game-time decision after injuring his hamstring during Thursday's practice, per Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site. Given Johnson's inability to practice Friday and the high risk of further complications with playing through soft-tissue injuries, the wide receiver is more likely than not to sit out Sunday. Official word on Johnson's status will come when the Broncos release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.