Johnson failed to record a single reception on four targets in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chiefs.

With fellow receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) sidelined for the contest, Johnson was on the field for 74 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps. The rookie wideout has now failed to record a catch in two straight games despite his bump in playing time. If Sutton continues to miss time, Johnson would likely play a similar role in the offense. Unfortunately, his lack of production keeps him far off the fantasy radar for a Week 15 matchup with the Cardinals, especially if Sutton returns to action.