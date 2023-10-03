Johnson caught his only target for four yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Bears.

Johnson made the most of his one target Sunday, finding the end zone in the third quarter to bring the Broncos within two scores of the Bears. After seeing three targets in each of the first three games, the veteran was less involved in Denver's offensive attack in Week 4. Meanwhile, rookie wideout Marvin Mims matched Johnson's offensive snap total for the first time this season, with both receivers playing 17 snaps. Through four weeks, it appears that Johnson and Russell Wilson have developed some chemistry, but Mims' big-play ability and increased involvement could point toward a changing of the guard at the No. 3 receiver spot. Nonetheless, Johnson will look to be more involved when the Broncos host the Jets stingy defense in Week 5.