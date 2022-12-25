Johnson is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Johnson caught three of his four targets for 30 yards in last week's win over the Cardinals, but with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) back in the mix Sunday, he's the odd man out in the Broncos' Week 16 wideout corps.
