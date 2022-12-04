Johnson was promoted to the Broncos' active roster Saturday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Johnson is likely to be active for the third straight game while being bumped up from the practice squad on each occasion. He has three catches for 12 yards and a score in his first two games, and his involvement in Week 13 against the Ravens could depend on whether Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is active.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon Johnson: Shifts back to practice squad•
-
Broncos' Brandon Johnson: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Broncos' Brandon Johnson: Bumped up to active roster•
-
Brandon Johnson: Heading back to practice squad•
-
Broncos' Brandon Johnson: Gets call-up from practice squad•
-
Brandon Johnson: Returns to Broncos•