Johnson (ankle) was placed on the Broncos' injured reserve Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Johnson was likely set to miss significant time after he picked up a high ankle sprain during Denver's preseason finale against the Vikings on Saturday. As a result, the Broncos will look to stash the 24-year-old wideout on injured reserve with his earliest return date set for the start of the 2023 campaign, barring any injury settlement with the team.