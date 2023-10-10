Johnson secured his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jets.

Johnson played 51 percent of the Denver's offensive snaps Sunday, ahead of rookie wideout Marvin Mims. With that said, the veteran saw just one target for the second straight week. Johnson should remain difficult to trust for consistent fantasy production, especially as Mims should continue to be brought along in the team's offensive plans. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old will look to be more involved in Denver's passing attack when the Broncos visit the Chiefs in Week 6.