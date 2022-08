Johnson (ankle) will not return to Saturday's preseason finale versus the Vikings, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Johnson will miss the rest of the contest and can now be considered questionable for Week 1 against the Seahawks. The wide receiver had been impressing at camp after going undrafted this year. Johnson's exact injury remains unclear, but due to the fact that it was non-contact in nature, it could be significant.