The Broncos activated Johnson (hamstring) to their active roster Saturday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Johnson is set to appear in his first game since Week 7 this Sunday, and it now seems as if he's completely moved past his hamstring issue. The 25-year-old wideout has appeared in seven games for the Broncos this season, catching eight of his 13 targets for 122 yards and three touchdowns.