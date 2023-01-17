Johnson caught six of 14 targets for 42 yards and one touchdown while playing seven games in the 2022 season.

Signed as an undrafted free agent before the season, Johnson did not see a significant amount of a playing time during the 2022 campaign. With that said, the rookie was one of only four wide receivers to record a touchdown grab for the Broncos this season. Johnson is under contract through the 2024 season before becoming a restricted free agent in 2025. The 24-year-old will look to retain a spot on the roster this offseason with a new coaching staff coming to Denver. Assuming he sticks with the Broncos, Johnson will likely find himself in an uphill battle for playing time once again in 2023, as fellow wideouts Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick (knee) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) are all under contract for next season. Proving to have some chemistry with Russell Wilson, Johnson could provide some solid depth at the position if and when injuries become an issue going forward.