Johnson reverted to the Broncos' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Johnson served as Denver's No. 3 wideout after being elevated from the team's practice squad for the second game in a row. While he played fewer offensive snaps (42) than top receivers Courtland Sutton (56) and Kendall Hinton (55), the 24-year-old Johnson wound up catching the Broncos' lone touchdown on one of his two receptions for 10 yards against Carolina. He will now be eligible for just one more game-day activation before requiring a full active-roster spot to continue playing for Denver this season. Johnson will likely stand to play a similar role if Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) both remain sidelined against Baltimore in Week 13.