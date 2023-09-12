Johnson secured two of three targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Raiders.

Johnson was on the field for 50 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps Sunday, the third-most of all Denver wideouts. Surprisingly, the veteran played ahead of rookie standout Marvin Mims, nearly doubling his snap total. Johnson is likely to continue to see limited usage with a crowded group of pass catchers ahead of him in the Broncos' offensive attack. Fellow receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) should return to action soon, which will further limit Johnson's potential going forward. The 25-year-old remains off the fantasy radar when the Broncos host the Commanders in Week 2.