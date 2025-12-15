Jones is set to undergo an MRI after sustaining a pec injury in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Texas product played just 51 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps in the Week 15 win due to a pec injury. Jones is an integral part of Denver's secondary, recording 78 total tackles and seven passes defensed, including one interception, across 14 appearances this season. His practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play in the Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars.