Broncos' Brandon Jones: Doesn't get much action Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones recorded three tackles (one solo) and a pass defensed during Monday's 28-3 win versus the Bengals.
Jones tallied fewer than seven tackles for the first time this season in Week 4, albeit in a game in which Denver's defense only had to be on the field for 43 snaps. He was also able to log a pass breakup for the third consecutive game. He should get more tackling opportunities in a Week 5 matchup against a run-dependent Philadelphia team.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon Jones: Picks off Herbert in Week 3 loss•
-
Broncos' Brandon Jones: Gets seven stops Sunday•
-
Broncos' Brandon Jones: Career year in 2024•
-
Broncos' Brandon Jones: Career-high 13 tackles vs. Bengals•
-
Broncos' Brandon Jones: Team-high 10 tackles vs. Bolts•
-
Broncos' Brandon Jones: Piles up nine tackles in win•