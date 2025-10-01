Jones recorded three tackles (one solo) and a pass defensed during Monday's 28-3 win versus the Bengals.

Jones tallied fewer than seven tackles for the first time this season in Week 4, albeit in a game in which Denver's defense only had to be on the field for 43 snaps. He was also able to log a pass breakup for the third consecutive game. He should get more tackling opportunities in a Week 5 matchup against a run-dependent Philadelphia team.