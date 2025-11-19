Jones registered four solo tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Chiefs.

Jones was on the field for all 62 of the team's defensive snaps, marking the second straight week he's seen 100 percent of the defensive action and the fourth time overall this season. Additionally, the safety was able to get his paws on a pass from Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter, knocking it down before it reached its intended target Travis Kelce. Jones has now recorded 65 total tackles (34 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding seven passes defensed, one of which is an interception, over 11 contests this year.