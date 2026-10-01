Jones posted 12 tackles (10 solo) and one pass defense during the Broncos' 30-26 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Sunday was the first time since Week 3 of the 2025 season that Jones posted double-digit tackles, and his 10 solo tackles were one shy from matching his career high that he set in Week 6 of the 2024 campaign against the Chargers. Jones has played almost every single defensive snap and is up to 22 combined tackles through three regular-season games, which is second-most on the Broncos behind Alex Singleton (33).