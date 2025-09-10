Broncos' Brandon Jones: Gets seven stops Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones recorded seven tackles (three solo) and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 20-12 win versus the Titans.
In addition to posting a nice tackle total in Week 1, Jones also came up with a loose football early in the second quarter to cut a Tennessee drive short in Denver territory. He played 53 of the Broncos' 55 defensive snaps Sunday, a snap share which keeps him on the IDP radar for a date with Indianapolis in Week 2.
