Jones (foot) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday night's contest against the Raiders.

Jones was considered a full participant at the team's walkthrough Wednesday after opening the week limited with a foot injury, and he now appears to be set to play in Week 10. The safety has registered at least six tackles in four consecutive games, and he's now up to 56 total tackles (26 solo), including 0.5 sacks, over nine contests this season.