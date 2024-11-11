Jones recorded nine total tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Chiefs.
The Texas product has now logged nine or more tackles in three of the Broncos' last five games, tying Cody Barton as the team's leading tackler in Sunday's loss. Jones has accumulated 74 total tackles and three passes defended, including one interception, through Denver's first 10 games this season. He's expected to remain the Broncos' top tackler in Week 11, when the Falcons travel to Denver.
