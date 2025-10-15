Jones registered seven tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks, during the Broncos' 13-11 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Jones played every single defensive snap for the second time in three games. He co-led the Broncos in tackles with Alex Singleton, which included a split sack on Justin Fields late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Denver. Jones has tallied at least seven tackles in four of six regular-season games and is up to 38 stops on the year.