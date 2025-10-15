Broncos' Brandon Jones: Logs seven tackles vs. Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones registered seven tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks, during the Broncos' 13-11 win over the Jets on Sunday.
Jones played every single defensive snap for the second time in three games. He co-led the Broncos in tackles with Alex Singleton, which included a split sack on Justin Fields late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Denver. Jones has tallied at least seven tackles in four of six regular-season games and is up to 38 stops on the year.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon Jones: Doesn't get much action Monday•
-
Broncos' Brandon Jones: Picks off Herbert in Week 3 loss•
-
Broncos' Brandon Jones: Gets seven stops Sunday•
-
Broncos' Brandon Jones: Career year in 2024•
-
Broncos' Brandon Jones: Career-high 13 tackles vs. Bengals•
-
Broncos' Brandon Jones: Team-high 10 tackles vs. Bolts•